Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia protests: Police arrest scores of illegal demonstrators
Hundreds have been arrested in Moscow for taking part in unauthorised demonstrations. Protesters have gathered after authorities disqualified several opposition candidates from local elections.
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-49220117/russia-protests-police-arrest-scores-of-illegal-demonstratorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window