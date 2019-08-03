French police clash with protesters in Nantes

Media player
Steve Maia Caniço protest: French police fire tear gas in Nantes
Clashes have broken out between police and protesters in western France during a rally held in tribute to a man who drowned in the River Loire.
Several hundred people took to the streets of Nantes to protest the death of 24-year-old concert-goer Steve Maia Caniço.
03 Aug 2019
