Franky Zapata crosses Channel on Flyboard

Franky Zapata: French flyboard inventor crosses Channel
French inventor Franky Zapata has become the first person to cross the Channel on a jet-powered flyboard.
He said he reached speeds of up to 170km/h (106mph) during the 35.4km crossing.
He had failed in his first attempt to cross last month.
04 Aug 2019
