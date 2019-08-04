From France to the UK by flyboard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From France to the UK by flyboard

Frenchman Franky Zapata has become the first person to cross the English Channel on a flyboard.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Aug 2019