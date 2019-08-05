Massive blasts as Siberia arms store burns
Residents within 20km (12 miles) of a military base in Siberia are being evacuated after fire broke out in an ammunition store causing a chain of large explosions.

Russian media say several people have been injured.

The base is 5km (3 miles) from the village of Kamenka, west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

