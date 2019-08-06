People flee exploding Russian arms depot
Huge blasts as people flee exploding Russian arms depot

A depot containing tens of thousands of artillery shells has exploded in the western Siberia region of Russia, forcing people to flee their homes.

Huge blasts could be heard and plumes of smoke rose into the air near the town of Achinsk.

Several people were injured and one person in reported to be missing.

