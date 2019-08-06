Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge blasts as people flee exploding Russian arms depot
A depot containing tens of thousands of artillery shells has exploded in the western Siberia region of Russia, forcing people to flee their homes.
Huge blasts could be heard and plumes of smoke rose into the air near the town of Achinsk.
Several people were injured and one person in reported to be missing.
-
06 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-49247739/huge-blasts-as-people-flee-exploding-russian-arms-depotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window