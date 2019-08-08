Media player
Far-right violence: Berlin residents 'targeted by neo-Nazis'
Since the refugee crisis in 2016, politicians and local residents in Berlin have reported an increase in threats and violence from the far-right.
Two mayors have been stabbed and hundreds of local mayors say they have been physically assaulted.
BBC's Damien McGuinness has been to a suburb in southern Berlin where residents are being targeted.
08 Aug 2019
