Italy's Salvini: Coalition 'must be divided'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italy's Matteo Salvini: Coalition 'must be divided'
Italy's populist interior minister says the coalition with Five Star cannot continue.
Matteo Salvini told a rally of his League party in Pescara that they were like divorcing parents.
He also insisted that tax cuts must go ahead - one of the points of dispute with Five Star.
The League has surged ahead of Five Star in opinion polls.
-
09 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window