Leather-clad Putin at bikers' festival in Crimea

Leather-clad Vladimir Putin visits bikers' festival in Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the annexed Crimean peninsula to attend a bikers' festival.
Mr Putin - who arrived at the event astride a motorbike - appeared to be the guest of honour, with bikers thronging around the Russian leader, hoping to get a selfie.
Ukraine said Saturday's visit was a "blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty".
11 Aug 2019
