Norway PM Erma Solberg on mosque shooting
A shooting at a mosque in Norway is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.
Prime Minister Erma Solberg told reporters that "combating hate speech" was a priority, and that elderly people with "extreme views against Islam" were a cause for concern.
11 Aug 2019
