The village designed for old people
Inside the village that caters for its ageing population

Pescueza in Extremadura, western Spain, is adapting to provide for the needs of its older population through a non-profit project called Stay With Us.

It aims to provide elderly residents, who make up two thirds of its population, with the services they need in the hope they can remain independent. Could this pensioner-friendly village be the future?

  • 13 Aug 2019
