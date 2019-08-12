Rare white lion cubs unveiled in France

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare white lion cubs unveiled by French charity
Two rare white lion cubs have been unveiled by a conservation charity in north-western France. Nala and Simba's parents were rescued from the circus by Caresse de Tigre. White lions are native to South Africa, but only a handful remain in the wild.
12 Aug 2019
