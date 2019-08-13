What's behind the Moscow protests?
Moscow is seeing the biggest protests in years this summer - with tens of thousands of Russians hitting the streets. They've been met with mass arrests and a violent crackdown by police.

BBC Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford explains what's going on.

  • 13 Aug 2019
