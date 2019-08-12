Russia tests 'vengeance' cruise missile
Russia's military is testing a nuclear-powered cruise missile, called Burevestnik.

It is called a "vengeance" weapon, to be used after an initial nuclear strike.

Experts linked it to a deadly explosion at a Russian Arctic test range on 8 August, but the authorities did not name the weapon involved.

