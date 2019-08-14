Superstar DJ
Video

Astronaut Luca Parmitano plays DJ set from International Space Station

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano has become the first DJ in orbit, after playing a set from the International Space Station to a cruise ship of clubbers in the Mediterranean Sea.

