Astronaut plays DJ set from space station
Astronaut Luca Parmitano plays DJ set from International Space Station

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano has become the first DJ in orbit, after playing a set from the International Space Station to a cruise ship of clubbers in the Mediterranean Sea.

  • 14 Aug 2019
