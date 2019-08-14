Astronaut plays DJ set from space station

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Astronaut Luca Parmitano plays DJ set from International Space Station
Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano has become the first DJ in orbit, after playing a set from the International Space Station to a cruise ship of clubbers in the Mediterranean Sea.
-
14 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-49340912/astronaut-luca-parmitano-plays-dj-set-from-international-space-stationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window