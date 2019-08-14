Greek island suffers 'terrible' wildfires
Hundreds of villagers have been evacuated as firefighters battle the flames in Evia, the country's second biggest island.

The blaze which covered large areas of the island has generated clouds of smoke that have reached Athens, 70 miles (112km) away.

  • 14 Aug 2019
