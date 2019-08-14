Media player
Grace 1: Onboard the seized supertanker
The BBC has obtained pictures from inside the Grace 1, which was seized in July.
The ship was raided by Royal Marines off the coast of the British overseas territory, triggering a standoff with Tehran.
Judges in Gibraltar are expected to decide within days whether to extend the detention of the supertanker. and on Tuesday Iran suggested a resolution may come soon.
Middle East Correspondent Tom Bateman reports.
14 Aug 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window