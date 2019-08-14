Onboard seized supertanker Grace 1

Video

The BBC has obtained pictures from inside the Grace 1, which was seized in July. The ship was raided by Royal Marines in July off the coast of the British overseas territory, triggering a standoff with Tehran.

Judges in Gibraltar are expected to decide within days whether to extend the detention of the supertanker.

