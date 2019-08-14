Genoa falls silent for Morandi bridge victims
The Italian city of Genoa has held an emotional commemoration to mark a year since the Morandi motorway viaduct collapsed, killing 43 people.

Church bells rang as a minute's silence was held at 11:36 (09:36 GMT), the exact time that the bridge collapsed last year.

A makeshift altar was set up for a memorial Mass near the base of the first pillar of the replacement bridge. Grieving relatives struggled to hold back tears as a choir sang requiem anthems.

