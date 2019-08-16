Double celebrations at twin festival

Media player
Twin festival in northwest France reaches 25th year
The town of Pleucadeuc in northwest France holds an annual festival for twins.
Around 1,500 twins, triplets and quadruplets from all ages gathered to listen to music, play games and take part in a parade.
Every year for the past 25 years it has held a summer gathering for twins to meet other twins.
16 Aug 2019
