Healing in the footsteps of Ireland's saints

Writer Bébhinn Ramsay was 31 when her husband died, leaving her to raise her two young children.
Her faith and sense of self were left shaken by the tragedy - but when her parents mentioned that they were doing a memorial walk on a sacred pilgrim path in Ireland, she decided to join in.
Since then, she says she has discovered why sacred walking can lead to a spiritual awakening - irrelevant of what your faith is.
You can find out more about Ireland's pilgrim paths by listening to the World Service's Heart and Soul programme here.
Producer: Sophia Smith Galer
18 Aug 2019
