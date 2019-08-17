Media player
Man found dead in underpass after Istanbul floods
A heavy rainstorm hit Istanbul causing travel disruption and flash flooding.
Several neighbourhoods including Fatih, home to the historic Grand Bazaar, were affected.
Authorities said a homeless man was found in the Unkapani district, apparently drowned.
They warned the public to take care in the severe weather conditions.
17 Aug 2019
