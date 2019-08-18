Wildfires rip through Gran Canaria

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gran Canaria: Wildfires rip through holiday island
Fires are advancing on two fronts in a mountainous area of the Canary island.
Ten planes and helicopters, as well as about 700 firefighters on the ground including 200 from the military, are fighting the flames.
-
18 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window