Russian couple may lose son for attending protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian couple face losing son after attending opposition protest

Russian couple Dmitry and Olga Prokazov have been threatened with having their child taken into care after they were filmed at an unauthorised opposition protest with their son.

A criminal case has also been opened against them. The move has shocked many in Russia, where there’s already controversy about more than a dozen people facing prison sentences for taking part in opposition protests in recent weeks.

Produced by Sarah Rainsford and Elizaveta Vereykina

  • 21 Aug 2019
Go to next video: What's behind the Moscow protests?