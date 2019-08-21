Inside the climate activist training camp
G7 summit: Inside the climate activist training camp

Climate activists are gathering in Biarritz, France, ahead of the G7 summit this weekend - and they are likely to know what they're doing.

The campaign groups ANV, Alternatiba and Friends of the Earth have held a joint training camp for more than 1,000 activists to share effective tactics for non-violent protest.

But is it irresponsible to teach civil disobedience?

