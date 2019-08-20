Media player
Open Arms migrants try to swim to Lampedusa
Ten migrants have jumped off a rescue ship, hoping to swim to an Italian island.
They were desperate to get ashore - the crowded Open Arms ship has been at sea for 19 days, unable to dock.
The swimmers were picked up by the Italian Coastguard from Lampedusa, but dozens more migrants remain on board.
20 Aug 2019
