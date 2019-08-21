Danish PM 'annoyed' by cancelled Trump visit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Danish PM Frederiksen regrets Trump cancelled visit

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she is annoyed and surprised at President Trump's decision to postpone a visit amid a spat over the future of Greenland. The Danish leader said Greenland's prime minister had clearly rejected any possible sale of the island, but she added that relations with the US remained strong.

  • 21 Aug 2019