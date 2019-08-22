Life-sized robot launched into space
Russia launches rocket carrying robot to International Space Station

Russia has launched a rocket carrying a life-sized robot to the International Space Station.

During its 10 days at the ISS, Fedor will learn new skills such as "connecting and disconnecting electric cables, using standard items from a screwdriver and a spanner to a fire extinguisher," said Alexander Bloshenko, the Russian space agency's director for prospective programmes and science.

