Life-sized robot launched into space

Russia launches rocket carrying robot to International Space Station
Russia has launched a rocket carrying a life-sized robot to the International Space Station.
During its 10 days at the ISS, Fedor will learn new skills such as "connecting and disconnecting electric cables, using standard items from a screwdriver and a spanner to a fire extinguisher," said Alexander Bloshenko, the Russian space agency's director for prospective programmes and science.
22 Aug 2019
