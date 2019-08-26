Wildfire heads for beach on Greece's Samos island

Media player
Video
Greece wildfires: Blaze moves towards Samos beaches
A wildfire on the Greek island of Samos forced hundreds of people to evacuate their hotels and nearby beaches over the weekend.
Footage posted on social media showed smoke sweeping across the island in the eastern Aegean Sea.
Dozens of fire crews and helicopters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was said to be under control on Monday.
26 Aug 2019
