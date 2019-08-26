Experts work to detonate Barcelona beach bomb
Barcelona's popular Sant Sebastià beach has been partially evacuated after an unexploded bomb was spotted in the water nearby.

Officials say the bomb could be from the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and could contain about 70kg (154lb) of highly volatile TNT.

  • 26 Aug 2019
