Flash floods and hail hit Spain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Madrid storm leads to flash flooding and road closures

The Madrid region was hit by a hail storm on Monday evening, with heavy rainfall bringing roads to a standstill.

Cars were washed away as torrents of water flowed through the neighbourhood Arganda del Rey.

Several villages nearby were also affected, but there were no reports of injuries.

  • 27 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Huge waves hit Tenerife in Canary Islands