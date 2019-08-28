Russian students stand up for arrested protesters

Media player
Moscow protests: Students stand up for arrested colleagues
Hundreds of young people have been arrested, many of them students, in protests in the Russian capital Moscow.
A number have faced jail terms and their fellow students have hit back, raising money and hiring lawyers.
28 Aug 2019
