Sirens sound to commemorate start of World War Two

World War Two: Sirens sound to commemorate start of war
Events are being held in Poland to mark 80 years since the German invasion which began World War Two.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has asked for Poland's forgiveness for Nazi "tyranny".
The country suffered some of the worst losses of the conflict, with about six million of its citizens killed.
01 Sep 2019
