Pope Francis explains why he was late for weekly prayer
Pope Francis has apologised for arriving late for his weekly prayer in St Peter's Square, saying was stuck in a lift in the Vatican.
The 82-year-old pontiff said he had been trapped in the lift for 25 minutes because of a power outage before he was freed by firefighters.
01 Sep 2019
