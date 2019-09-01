Capturing Cornwall on canvas in art record attempt
Cornish painters come together for record art attempt

Around 1,000 artists have gathered in an attempt to break a world record for a mass painting installation.

The event took place on the Cornish coast at Land's End and was also organised to raise money to preserve a National Trust path from erosion.

Around 150,000 people visit the area each year and the line of artists stretched for a mile along the coast.

