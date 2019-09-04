Carola Rackete: People are terrified on these boats

Video

Sea captain Carola Rackete has described what happened when their charity ship, the Sea-Watch 3, rescued 53 migrants who were drifting on an inflatable raft in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Libya.

“People are terrified on board these boats. They know they can break, they can capsize sometimes, people fall off the boat,” she told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

A lack of food, water, life jackets and navigation equipment meant it was a distressed case as the raft would have been unable to arrive in any port.

After a two week stand-off with the Italian police, Sea-Watch 3 docked in at Italy’s Lampedusa island.

