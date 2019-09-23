Media player
The natural wine making space for wildlife
The popularity of natural wine - made without chemicals or additives - is on the rise.
The Travel Show's Lucy Hedges visits a vineyard in Switzerland to see how the wine is made and do some tasting.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
23 Sep 2019
