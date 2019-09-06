Why being mixed race means I could die

Video

A half-Nigerian, half-German woman is desperately searching the world for a stem-cell donor.

Astrid has leukaemia. However, due to her mixed race, her chances of finding a match are extremely unlikely.

That's because global stem cell registries do not reflect the world's diversity. The majority of registered donors are white. Only 3% of stem cell donors worldwide are mixed race.

We follow Astrid's journey.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin

Additional filming: Timeline TV

German translation: David Stockings