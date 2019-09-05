Media player
Brexit: Leo Varadkar says some checks 'near the border' in a no-deal
Some checks on goods and live animals may need to take place "near" the Irish border in a no-deal Brexit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
In a speech to business leaders in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said that "as far as possible" they will take place at ports, airports and firms.
The Irish prime minister said his government was "working out the details" with the European Commission.
He also said there was "a significant and growing risk of no-deal".
05 Sep 2019
