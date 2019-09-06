Paisley and McGuinness linked to Troubles bombings

Video

Footage uncovered by the BBC's Spotlight programme shows the former Sinn Féin deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness in the presence of republicans assembling a car bomb used in an attack in the centre of Londonderry in 1972.

The programme - Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History - also explores the rise of Ian Paisley, who went on become the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and first minister.

A former senior Army officer told the programme Mr Paisley "financed" a bombing by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) in County Down in 1969.

The first episode of Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC Four on Tuesday 10 September at 20:30 BST.