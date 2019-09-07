Climate protesters target Venice Film Festival

Media player
Venice Film Festival: Climate protesters hold red carpet sit-in
Hundreds of activists have staged a sit-in on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in protest at the huge cruise ships they say are damaging the environment.
The protest came hours ahead of Saturday's closing ceremony, with guests due to include the Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger.
The Italian government recently announced that large cruise ships would be banned from the city's historic centre.
07 Sep 2019
