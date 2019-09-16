Brits 'going Dutch' over Brexit
Passports and nationality: The Brits 'going Dutch' over Brexit

Would you sacrifice your nationality to secure the rights guaranteed to EU citizens?

There's been a rapid rise in the number of British nationals applying to become Dutch since the UK voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

Before Brexit, barely anyone made the switch.

