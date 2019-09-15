Family trapped in attic in Spain

Media player
Spanish floods: Family trapped in attic
A family in southeast Spain were forced to take refuge in their attic when their house was overcome by a flash flood.
Read more: Flash floods in south-eastern Spain kill at least five
15 Sep 2019
