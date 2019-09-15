Rescued migrants reach Italy's Lampedusa
Ocean Viking: Migrants disembark at Italy's Lampedusa

Italy has allowed 82 rescued migrants on board the vessel Ocean Viking to land on the southern island of Lampedusa.

The move signals a change of approach to migration from the new coalition which took office on Tuesday. Ex-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini routinely blocked access to charity-run migrant vessels.

Most of the migrants on board will be relocated to other EU countries.

