Ocean Viking: Migrants disembark at Italy's Lampedusa
Italy has allowed 82 rescued migrants on board the vessel Ocean Viking to land on the southern island of Lampedusa.
The move signals a change of approach to migration from the new coalition which took office on Tuesday. Ex-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini routinely blocked access to charity-run migrant vessels.
Most of the migrants on board will be relocated to other EU countries.
15 Sep 2019
