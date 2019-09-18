Rescuers at Venice power boat crash scene

Media player
Venice power boat crash: Rescuers attend scene
Three people - including 76-year-old Italian champion speed boat racer Fabio Buzzi - have died after a power boat crashed near the Italian city of Venice.
The boat hit an artificial reef near the end of an attempt to break the offshore speed record from Monte Carlo.
The crash took place near the finish line at the Lido di Venezia, propelling the boat over the reef and back into the water on the other side.
18 Sep 2019
