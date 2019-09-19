Media player
Huge explosion at Turkish chemical factory
A blast caused by a fire at a chemical factory in Istanbul sent a metal tank flying into the air and injured two fire fighters.
Several people were affected by fumes, but there were no reported fatalities.
19 Sep 2019
