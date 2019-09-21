Media player
Battle of Arnhem marked by 1,500 parachutists
A mass parachute drop has taken place as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in World War Two.
The Prince of Wales is to attend a service to commemorate the allied assault in the Battle of Arnhem.
Some 1,500 people are taking part in the parachute jump over the Dutch city, including 97-year-old veteran Sandy Cortmann.
British, US and Polish forces dropped behind enemy lines in 1944 but failed in their bid to secure eight bridges and open up a route into Germany.
21 Sep 2019
