Police arrest Catalan separatists in dawn raids
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police arrest Catalan separatists in dawn raids over 'attack plot'

Spanish police have raided at least 10 houses in the Catalonia region over an alleged attack plot.

Police say nine separatists were arrested and bomb-making materials were found, alleging that the suspects were members of a militant arm of the Committees for the Defence of the Republic.

Police say the alleged plot was scheduled for 1 October - the anniversary of Catalonia's controversial independence referendum.

  • 23 Sep 2019