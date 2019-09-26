Russian fishing trawler burns and overturns

Media player
Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Nayezdnik burns and overturns in Norway
A Russian fishing trawler which caught fire in Norway on Wednesday has overturned and partially sunk.
Emergency services had to work to prevent the fire reaching tanks of fuel and ammonia on board which could have caused an environmental disaster.
26 Sep 2019
